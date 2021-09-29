Kwabena Kwabena books October edition of Live Konnect for album listening party!

Highlife’s very own, George Kwabena Adu, a.k.a Kwabena Kwabena, will be hosting his 5th studio album listening party at the October edition of Live Konnect.

Come October 17, Kwabena Kwabena will be putting up a dazzling performance at the Live Konnect. The album listening party will coincide with his birthday celebration.



Kwabena Kwabena was born on October 17, 1978, in the Greater Accra Region.



A few days ago, popular Ghanaian hip hop musician, Samuel Adu Frimpong, known in showbiz as Medikal, thrilled music lovers at the September edition of Live Konnect.

Medikal was in action on September 16, 2021, at the Coco Vanilla, in East Legon, Accra, where he performed some of his favorite tracks.



Award-winning Ghanaian musician, KiDi, has also taken his turn at the Live Konnect event.



Live Konnect is a platform that brings celebrities together on a monthly basis to perform to a live band, to thrill, entertain, networking and give patrons an unforgettable experience.



In June this year, another award-winning Ghanaian musician, Mr. Drew performed to the admiration of several music fans at the Live Konnect.



Live Konnect is an initiative of talented Ghanaian Disc Jockey, DJ Mensah, who is poised to continuously rally and celebrate our stars on monthly basis.



The official media partner for Live Konnect is African Entertainment (www.africanentertainment.com), a leading Pan-African media and entertainment news organization.



Gold Label and Singleton, two great brands of Guinness Ghana Brewery Limited, are the official sponsors of Live Konnect.



For more information visit www.livekonnectglobal.com.

