King Promise to share stages with Megan Thee Stallion, Wizkid, others at Afro Nation Puerto Rico!

Legacy Life Entertainment signee, King Promise has been booked for the debut edition of Afro Nation Puerto Rico set to take place from 24-26 March 2022, including headliners Megan Thee Stallion & Wizkid.

The newest edition of the global festival family – which already has iconic edition in both Europe and Africa – will take place in San Juan, the Puerto Rican capital and biggest city.

Also among those confirmed to be joining them on the Caribbean island next year are Koffee, Naira Marley, Shenseea, Patoranking, Rema, and more.

As with the other editions of the festival worldwide, the lineup for the first American outing will draw from a pool of the biggest stars in Afrobeats, reggae, dancehall, hip hop and R&B.

The three-day event invites music lovers to explore the beauty of the Caribbean island, and come together for another unforgettable beach party in the sun.

Tickets and accommodation to Afro Nation Puerto Rico 2022 will be going on sale on Wednesday 29 September (pre-sale 9am ET, general sale 12pm ET). Subscribe to our waiting list by clicking here for exclusive access to the pre-sale.

