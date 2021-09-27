Queendalyn blesses hearts with powerful delivery at Women In Worship 2021!

Ghanaian gospel singer, Queendalyn Yurglee on the 2021 edition of Women In Gospel gave a powerful ministration.

The 2021 edition of Women In Worship dubbed ‘Grace Experience ‘ was held at UPSA Auditorium on Sunday 19th September 2021.

The sensational songstress delivered spirit filled worship which charged the atmosphere of the auditorium and also draw the crowed to the kingdom of God.

Queendalyn Yurglee and other young powerful gospel singers had the privilege to minister for the first time on such podium.

Her Worship ministration was rated among the best worship session on the night by showbiz and music pundits.

She had the audience cheering up as they experienced the grace on the night.

Queendalyn Yurglee and her team are looking forward to give out more powerful ministration to up lift the spirit of men when the opportunity is given in the preceding editions of the concert.

