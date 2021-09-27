Ohemaa Mercy, Mzbel, Mr Drew, MDK, Gyakie, 17 others billed to perform at Kab-Fam Ghana Music Awards UK 2021!

The organizers of the Kab-Fam Ghana Music Awards UK have announced details of the artistes performing for the Awards Ceremony via their social media platforms.

In its fifth year, the Kab-Fam Ghana Music Awards UK is the most patronized Ghanaian event in the UK.

The awards scheme since inception has grown to become the biggest event in London which attracts numerous music lovers across the globe.

The Kab-Fam Ghana Music Awards show, the 5th edition, will take place on Saturday, October 9, at 7PM GMT at the plush Royal Regency, and will be streamed live internationally via YouTube, Facebook and some TV stations in the UK and Ghana.

Hosted by Ghana’s own Blaque Boy and Confidence Haugen, the ceremony will feature several performaces by current KGMAUK nominees including Singer, songwriter, and composer Wiyaala, Afrobeats/Afropop singer Gyakie, Highlife crooner Akwaboah, Kumerica Rappers, Kofi Jamar, Kweku Darlington, and YPee.

Other nominees billed to perform are AMG rapper Medikal, sensational dancer and singer Mr. Drew, Highlife and Afrobeats singer Fameye and Dope Nation.

Performers from the UK side would led by Davidson band, music duo Reggie N Bollie, rapper and singer Drumz (Atumpan), the ladies’ man Fresh Andy, gospel singer, song writer Rev. Osei Kofi, gospel diva Yvonne Asamoah Tawiah, Afrobeats performing artiste Kay Bryan, Danso Abiam and Mikey Benzy.

Music lovers and concert goers will also be given unforgettable performances by gospel diva, Oheema Mercy, and saucy girl Mzbel on the night, making this year’s event the most talked about in the UK.

Unlike previous awards, this year’s event is aimed at taking Ghanaian music to another level by using the crème de la crème in showbiz to exhibit the rich Ghanaian culture.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, tickets for the event can be purchased online only.

Music lovers and patrons will be given unprecedented digital access to Kab-Fam Ghana Music Awards UK content with GMAUK Xtra Live, which will stream internationally via Facebook Live, YouTube and Instagram Live.

The Kab-Fam Ghana Music Awards UK is definitely the Culture’s Biggest Night in the UK.

