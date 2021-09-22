Fugees set to make a stop in Ghana this December for; ‘The Score’ 25th Anniversary Tour

Legendary hip-hop music group, Fugees, made up of Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean & Pras Michel have reunited to announce their first tour in 25 years and first shows in 15 years, celebrating the anniversary of their blockbuster 1996 “The Score”.

The 12-city tour launches Wednesday (Sept. 22) with a show in New York at an undisclosed location.

That New York show is in support of “Global Citizen Live,” a global broadcast event “calling on world leaders to defend the planet and defeat poverty,” to air on September 25.

Head here for the opportunity to earn tickets.

The rest of the tour, which is presented by Diaspora Calling and produced by Live Nation, will commence November 2 at United Center in Chicago and cross the U.S. before concluding in Africa, with the final shows taking place in Nigeria and Ghana.

Fugees charitable fund will partner with Global Citizen to work on philanthropic initiatives around the tour.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Sept 24, at 10 a.m. local time.

In a statement with the announcement, Hill said, “The Fugees have a complex but impactful history. I wasn’t even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention.

I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”

Jean stated, “As I celebrate 25 years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music we would be a movement. We would be a voice for the un-heard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together.”

Michel apparently did not provide a quote.

After debuting in the early 1990s as the Tranzlator Crew, the Fugees were together for just five years and two albums, but their then-pioneering fusion of rapping, melody and West Indian sounds, largely powered by Hill’s voice, made an indelible mark on the music world of the 1990s.

The group debuted with 1994’s hip-hop heavy “Blunted on Reality,” but their full potential became clear with “The Score” two years later, which, driven by their innovative and ubiquitous cover of Robert Flack’s “Killing Me Softly,” won two Grammys and has been certified seven-times platinum.

However, they splintered soon after, clearing the way for Hill’s galvanizing 1998 debut “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” and solo careers for Jean and Michael as well. A brief reunion in 2005 yielded the single “Take It Easy.”

FUGEES TOUR 2021 DATES:

Wed, Sept 22 – NYC – TBD

Tues, Nov 2 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun, Nov 7 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Fri, Nov 12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Thurs, Nov 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun, Nov 21 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Fri, Nov 26 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sun, Nov 28 – Washington D.C. – Capital One Arena

Sat, Dec 4 – Paris, France – La Defense Arena

Mon, Dec 6 – London, U.K. – The O2

TBD – Nigeria – TBD

Sat, Dec 18 – Ghana – TBD

Source: Variety.com

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!