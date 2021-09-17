TV3 presents Mentor X! Checkout full details on how to audition for the 10th edition!

Events

This year’s edition, which is dubbed ‘Mentor X’, will mark the tenth anniversary of the introduction of the show on Ghanaian television.

According to the organizers, they are seeking to break into Africa with this year’s edition of the show. Mentor X will provide a life changing opportunity for several youth around the continent to unearth talents.

The General Manager of MG Television, Francis Doku indicated that TV3 for the last ten years has created a platform for young people to develop their talents and prepare themselves for mainstream music success.

“By participating in a well-structured reality show like Mentor, young talents get to mingle with a lot of people, this helps them to change and develop their basic characteristics.

In addition to helping work on their craft, they learn the rudiments of the trade. With Mentor X, we are giving other African nationals living in Ghana the opportunity to show their talent”, he added.

Auditions for Mentor X commences this week in Tamale on 17th September, 2021 at Radach Hotel, Kumasi on 19th September, 2021 at Miklin Hotel, then in Takoradi on 21st September, 2021 at Akroma Plaza Hotel. The final auditions will be held in Accra on 24th and 25th September, 2021 at TV3, Adesa We.

