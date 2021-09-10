Contestants for Ghana DJ Awards 2021 ‘Battle Of Our Time’ to compete for GHC 10,000 winning prize

The ultimate DJ festival in Africa, Ghana DJ Awards, have outdored the list of contestants who will battle for supremacy in the biggest DJ battle in Ghana dubbed `Battle Of Our Time’ and for an ultimate prize of GH¢10,000.

After successfully moving 2020’s 8th edition of the Ghana DJ Awards event with a limited audience amid the coronavirus pandemic, Ghana DJ Awards Founder, Merqury Quaye, has told ghanadjawards.org that “rather than shrink into the COVID shadows”, organizers had been working hard to create new events and exciting experiences for DJs and music fans in Africa.

As announced earlier this year, the Battle Of Our Time DJ Competition which has usually had 2 DJs selected by the Ghana DJ Awards board annualy to compete, takes an exciting new turn where 14 shortlisted contestants selected from 105 entries received will battle it out for supremacy.

After a knockout stage, four Disc Jockeys will compete on the main Ghana DJ Awards stage where the ultimate winner of the competition walks away with a prize of GH¢10,000.

The semi finals and grand final will be featured on the awards night on November 27 after evictions.

Get ready for the 2021 Ghana DJ Awards BATTLE OF OUR TIME!

Check out the list of DJs who made the cut:

DJ ONE MILLION

DJ TALITY

THE MASK DJ

DJ NINO

PEE RAVEN

DJ WINTA

DJ EFKAY

DJ KASHY

DJ WAIZY

DJ ERM PRINCE

DJ NASTRO

DJ SEDAN

DJ SUCCESSFUL

DJ RAMBO

