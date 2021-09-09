KobbySalm bags 10 nominations at 2021 Ghana Urban Gospel Music Awards!

The nominees for the 3rd edition of Ghana Urban Gospel Music Awards were released yesterday Wednesday,8th September,2021 & KobbySalm dominates!

Urban Gospel Artiste KobbySalm received nominations in 10 categories in the forthcoming 3rd edition of the Ghana Urban Gospel Music Awards.

He earned these covetable slots with hit songs like Jejeli, Obiara Nse Wo & Gye Yen So including his debut album “IN THE MIDST OF COMFORT” which includes all these singles.

KobbySalm Bagged Nominations for the Event Act of the Year, Rap Artiste of the Year, Most Popular Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Music Video of the Year, Afro Pop Song of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, Record of the Year & the highly coveted Overall Artiste of the Year.

The latter part of 2020 into 2021, Has been good to the fast-rising urban gospel act, from his album concert, the release of his hit single “Aseda” & fast forward to his nominations at the VGMA,3Music Awards & NGMA.

Following his exploits and work input over the years, he is without doubt, the hottest when it comes to the new phase of gospel music now!