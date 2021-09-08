Events

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music
2021 KABFam Ghana Music Awards (GMA-UK) officially ends voting tonight! Photo Credit: GMA-UK

Organizers of the 2021 KabFam Ghana Music Awards (GMA-UK) have announced the official closure of the voting processes for nominees in this year’s edition.

Taking to their socials to announce the closure, following a previous extension of the former voting closure date, the organizers stated, “A reminder that Voting will officially come to a halt later tonight.

If you haven’t voted yet, head to http://gmauk.co.uk/nominees to cast your vote for your favorite Act to win big. Download the Ghana Music Awards UK app from the Apple Store or Google Play Store. #kgmauk21“.

