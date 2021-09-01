Events

Voting for 2021 KABFam Ghana Music Awards extended to September 8!

Voting for 2021 KABFam Ghana Music Awards extended to September 8!

The 2021 KabFam Ghana Music Awards (GMA-UK) is getting heated by the day as the voting period has been extended from the previously stipulated date.

Taking to their socials to announce the extension, the organizers stated, “Voting extended to 8-Sept-2021. Keep voting for your favorite Artiste(s) or Song(s) to win. Get on to http://gmauk.co.uk and vote now.

Download the Ghana Music Awards UK app from the Apple Store or Google Play Store. #kgmauk21 #inspiredbymusic“.

