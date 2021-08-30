Asi Renie’s live music and art experience earmarked for September 11

21-year old singer and songwriter, Asi Renie (Renie Asi Bampoe-Abu) is climbing up the ladder to become one of the world’s greatest vocal powerhouses.

Asi Renie’s unique style and tone cuts across different genres messing with mostly Jazz, Neo-soul and RnB.

The goal for her music is to be a movement that enlightens the masses, promotes love and unity! And indeed, she is on track.

After the beautiful reception of her project ‘’Chapter V’’ – a five track EP, talking about the intricacies of love; clocking 300,000+ streams in the first four months, Asi Renie delves deeper giving us a live experience of ‘’Chapter V’’ in collaboration with the legendary, Kwame Yeboah as musical director and the ever amazing, Senkulive.

She’s been releasing live performance videos of songs on the project every Sunday on YouTube building up to the release of ‘’Chapter V’’ live on all digital streaming platforms which will be crowned with a live music experience on the 11th September at Base Lounge in Cantonments with supporting artists – $pacely, WES7AR 22, Dani Draco, Kkeda, Marince Omario, Ria Boss, amongst others.

The live musical experience is fused with a recyclable art installation and fundraiser pop up in collaboration with Ahaban. Earlier in May, Asi Renie organized a beach clean up to raise awareness on the harm we’ve brought to our environment.





All the trash collected was used to remake the cover art of ‘’Chapter V’’ – a symbol to express the love she has for the environment. The artwork will be unveiled and exhibited on the 11th September at the show.





