All set for Heavenly Jewels’ “Ayeyi Ndwom” choral concert at the National Theatre this Sunday!

Heavenly Jewels Chorale, a non-denominational group with an orchestra based in Ghana is ready with the fourth edition of its annual concert Ayeyi Ndwom scheduled to take place on Sunday August 29 at the National Theatre.

The theme for this year’s concert is Your Love, My Praise. Apart from Heavenly Jewels Chorale who will be in action for more than an hour at the 4pm concert, the likes of Akoo Show Choir and the Campus Choir will also be there to support.

Speaking in an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Mr Nana Kwame Asare , Project Lead for Ayeyi Ndwom 2021 said Ghanaians are going to enjoy beautiful local Hymns from Heavenly Jewels Chorale in adding to choreography.

“The choir is more than prepared to make the evening a lovely one with back to back local songs from our local artistes but sang in their own style. There will be hymns and choreography but in all our main focus is propagating the gospel of Jesus Christ through choral music” he said.

According to Nana Kwame Asare, this is the first time the group is organizing the event at the National Theatre based on public request

“We had always performed the event at church but we decided to do it this time around at the National Theatre based on popular request” he said.

Heavenly Jewels Chorale is made up of people from across the country, irrespective of age, social background & race.

Over these few years, the Heavenly Jewels Chorale has been able to stage and perform at high-profiled platforms with their prolific style that have attracted the admiration of diplomats and the ordinary citizen.

The event is free!

