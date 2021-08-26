Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Diana Hamilton, Reggie N Bollie, others bag nominations at the 18th Urban Music Awards!

Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Diana Hamilton, Reggie N Bollie, Kwaku Asante & Ras Kwame have bagged nominations at the 18th edition of the Urban Music Awards!

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale have recently been nominated for the African Artiste of the year at the upcoming Urban Music Awards!

The Urban Music Awards which aims at awarding musicians worldwide for their enormous contribution to the music society in their various countries.

This year’s edition is scheduled for 20th September in London, UK.

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale bagged a nomination in the African Artiste of the Year category. They will be competing with Davido, Rema, Fally Ipupa, Buna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Diamond Platnumz, Ola Kira, Falz, Vanessa Mdee, Joey Boy, Darina Victry and Wizkid.

Artist of the Year Africa

Davido (Nigeria)

Rema (Nigeria)

Fally Ipupa (RDC)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Olakira (Nigeria)

Falz the Bahd Guy (Nigeria)

Sarkodie (Ghana)

Vanessa Mdee (Tanzania)

Joeboy (Nigeria)

Darina Victry (Cameroon)

Shatta Wale (Ghana)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Best Gospel Act

The Kingdom Choir

Diana Hamilton

Jahmene

The Spirituals Choir

Called Out Music

Philippa Hanna

Lurine Cato

Carla Jane

Best R&B Act

Scribz Riley “Mandy”

Lola Rae “Come and See”

Bellah “Something U Like”

Odeal “24/48”

Rebecca Garton “Take me Home”

Kwaku Asante “ODE”

Tora “Escape Room”

Pip Millett “Hard Life”

Best Radio Show

Yasmin Evans (BBC 1Xtra)

Dotty (Apple Music)

Snoochie Shy (BBC 1Xtra)

Charlie Sloth (Beats 1)

DJ Edu – Destination Africa (BBC 1Xtra)

Tim Westwood ( Capital Xtra)

Yinka & Shayna Marie (Capital Xtra)

The Marcus Nasty Show (Rinse)

Ras Kwame (Reggae Recipe)

Kenny Allstar (BBC 1Xtra)

Robert Bruce ( Capital Xtra)

Reece Parkinson (BBC 1Xtra)

Tiffany Calver (BBC 1Xtra)

Best Group

Krept & Konan

Young T and Bugsey

Lotto Boyzz

NSG

Reggie ‘n’ Bollie

Essie Gang

D Block Europe

Best Collaboration

Nicki Minaj, Drake & Lil Wayne “Seeing Green”

Doja Cat feat. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Busta Rhymes ft. Mariah Carey “Where I Belong”

Slowthai feat. Skepta — “CANCELLED”

Joel Corry feat. MNEK “Head & Heart”

Dappy feat. Abra Cadabra “Bolo”

Rachel Chinouriri feat. Hak Baker “November”

Beyonce feat. Shatta Wale & Major Lazer “Already”

