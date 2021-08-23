Gyakie sells out Kumasi ‘Gyakie Live Experience’ concert

The singer made an epic entrance arriving to chants of “Gyakie, Gyakie, Gyakie,Gyakie” as she performed her viral single “Never Like This” at the Gyakie Live Experience.

Gyakie etched her name in the history books by selling out event venue ‘The View ‘ thereby highlighting a vivid indication of her increasing dominance on the music scene.

In true superstar fashion, with the audience gathered to watch, and backed by the band and her colourful dancers, Gyakie’s stage prowess outshone any expectations that those who gathered might have brought into the venue.

Other artistes like Yaw Tog, Broni, Malcolm Nuna, Mister Oscar all took turns at the event to perform.

The crowd sang loudly to every song performed by Gyakie in what was a very charged atmosphere and energy from the audience.

The show was hosted by Pure FM’s DJ Aroma with support from MC Mensa Jnr, Berima Sean Bills and iPhxne DJ and produced and financed by Flip the Music.

The much anticipated concert indeed was how She had pictured it, perhaps even better.

Gyakie had not only sold out her concert, but she had also left her mark as one the young artiste to have single handedly sold out a venue in recent times.

The event was solely organized by Flip the Music, headed by the label CEO Emmanuel “Mirror” Sedo.

