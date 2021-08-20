Events

KelvynBoy, Asaaka Boys, Nanky, Kimilist & Kwame Yesu billed for; Groove@Greens

Plan! Prepare! Partake!

Mimlife Records in partnership with Tema’s latest lit up location, Greens Lounge, presents the Groove@Greens music concert coming off on the 28th of August, 2021.

The gig will feature top dogs in the industry such as Mimlife Records’ very own Kimilist and Kwame Yesu, as well as Nanky, Kelvyn Boy and all the way from Kumerica, the Asaaka Boys!

Don’t be left out in this night of good music, fun, food and lots of drinks! Be There!

