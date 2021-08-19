The Mic: Africa – Season 2 opens entries for rappers, singers, dancers, graffiti artists, & DJs!

Events

Be the next star! Enter now!

Photo Credit: The Mic: Africa

The Mic: Africa Season 2 is about to kick off and we’re inviting the hottest talents across the continent to compete: rappers, singers, dancers, graffiti artists, and DJs. 

Season 1 was amazing. Our winners were the Nigerian MC, Fecko, and Rwandan graffiti artist, Muntu621. You can find all Season 1 episodes on both the Take Back The Mic app and takebackthemic.com

This season we will showcase talent from 10 African countries: Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa and Tanzania. 

Download the Take Back the Mic app from the Google or Apple store or go to tbtm.io on the web, and follow the prompts to register as a contestant or fan in The Mic: Africa.

Three artists from each country will end up on the show. Here’s a screen capture of the registration process for the show. Please help us spread the word to the best artists across Africa!

