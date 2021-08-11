Navah grateful to God & fans after bagging WMA Artiste of the Year; see full list of winners

Nwolley A. Varlet Hubert popularly known as Navah, has been crowned the Artiste of the year at the just ended 2021 Western Music Awards held on Saturday, August 7 at the Best Western Plus Atlantic Hotel in Takoradi.

In addition to winning the coveted award, Minister Navah also won the Urban Gospel Artiste of the year category.

The ‘Who I am’ crooner faced competition from Fameye, S.K. Frimpong, Ayesem, Keche and DopeNation to win the Artiste of the year.

Expressing his gratitude, Minister Navah said “I am breathtakingly shocked and honoured by the immense support that followed me in the lead up to the Western Music Awards.”

“My gratitude goes to God for His ever-present grace and help, to all sponsors, mentors, churches, media houses and personalities, friends and family that helped make this a reality. I am honoured to have you all supporting Navah and lifting high the banner of Christ across the globe. Thank you” Minister Navah expressed.

The event witnessed sterling performances from Kofi Bentil, Navah, DopeNation, Fameye, FnF, Aya Ramzy B, as well as performances in honour of Castro by Nero X and Hyundu.

Hosted by Kwame B of Kasapa FM and Mzgee of TV3, notable personalities at the fifth edition of the Western Music Awards include the Western Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, Metropolitan Chief Executive of Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, Abdul Mumin, GNPC Foundation Boss, Dr. Dominic Eduah, Sammy Baah aka Sammy Flex, Francis Doku, Lawyer Fiifi Buckman, Yaa Amoako-Adu, Apremdo Chief Nana Egya Kwamina XI, Bessa Simons, Paulina Oduro, Nhyiraba Kojo, amongst others.

Also please at the event was Business Manager for Empire FM and Radio 360 Enoch Asare aka Feeling Daddy.

The full list of winners at the 2021 Western Music Awards are:

Artiste of the year

Navah

Hip Hop Artiste of the year

Reign Godz

Best Rapper of the year

Ayesem – Time Up

Hip life Artiste of the year

Dope Nation

Female Artiste of the year

Evangelist Ernestina Koney

Dancehall Artiste of the year

Demzi

Highlife Artiste of the year

Fameye

Brass Band of the year

Evergreen Moment

Best Music Video

Qwesi Flex – Still Waiting

Producer of the year

WillisBeatz

Most Popular Ghanaian song

Krymi x Mr. Drew – Dw3 feat. Sarkodie

Album/EP of the year

Qwesi Flex – The Journey

Best Group of the year

Anlo Soldiers

Urban Gospel Artiste of the year

Navah – Who I Be feat. Efe Grace

Best Collaboration of the year

KDM – Only you feat. Joyce Blessings

New Artiste of the year

Naana Blu

Most Popular Regional song

BoBo Dadabee – Better Days feat. Kofi Kinaata

Best Radio DJ of the year

T J DJ (YFM)

Entertainment show Host of the year

Macall Mensah (Y Entertainment Podium on YFM)

HipHop song of the year

Reign Godz

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the year

Quesi Ghana – As It Is

Afropop Song of the year

Nero X – Makoma

Highlife Song of the year

Kwesi Swat – Had I known

Gospel Song of the year

KDM – Only you feat. Joyce Blessings

Gospel Artiste of the year

SK Frimpong

Hiplife Song of the year

Keche – No Dulling

