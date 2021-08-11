Navah grateful to God & fans after bagging WMA Artiste of the Year; see full list of winners
Nwolley A. Varlet Hubert popularly known as Navah, has been crowned the Artiste of the year at the just ended 2021 Western Music Awards held on Saturday, August 7 at the Best Western Plus Atlantic Hotel in Takoradi.
In addition to winning the coveted award, Minister Navah also won the Urban Gospel Artiste of the year category.
The ‘Who I am’ crooner faced competition from Fameye, S.K. Frimpong, Ayesem, Keche and DopeNation to win the Artiste of the year.
Expressing his gratitude, Minister Navah said “I am breathtakingly shocked and honoured by the immense support that followed me in the lead up to the Western Music Awards.”
“My gratitude goes to God for His ever-present grace and help, to all sponsors, mentors, churches, media houses and personalities, friends and family that helped make this a reality. I am honoured to have you all supporting Navah and lifting high the banner of Christ across the globe. Thank you” Minister Navah expressed.
The event witnessed sterling performances from Kofi Bentil, Navah, DopeNation, Fameye, FnF, Aya Ramzy B, as well as performances in honour of Castro by Nero X and Hyundu.
Hosted by Kwame B of Kasapa FM and Mzgee of TV3, notable personalities at the fifth edition of the Western Music Awards include the Western Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, Metropolitan Chief Executive of Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, Abdul Mumin, GNPC Foundation Boss, Dr. Dominic Eduah, Sammy Baah aka Sammy Flex, Francis Doku, Lawyer Fiifi Buckman, Yaa Amoako-Adu, Apremdo Chief Nana Egya Kwamina XI, Bessa Simons, Paulina Oduro, Nhyiraba Kojo, amongst others.
Also please at the event was Business Manager for Empire FM and Radio 360 Enoch Asare aka Feeling Daddy.
The full list of winners at the 2021 Western Music Awards are:
Artiste of the year
Navah
Hip Hop Artiste of the year
Reign Godz
Best Rapper of the year
Ayesem – Time Up
Hip life Artiste of the year
Dope Nation
Female Artiste of the year
Evangelist Ernestina Koney
Dancehall Artiste of the year
Demzi
Highlife Artiste of the year
Fameye
Brass Band of the year
Evergreen Moment
Best Music Video
Qwesi Flex – Still Waiting
Producer of the year
WillisBeatz
Most Popular Ghanaian song
Krymi x Mr. Drew – Dw3 feat. Sarkodie
Album/EP of the year
Qwesi Flex – The Journey
Best Group of the year
Anlo Soldiers
Urban Gospel Artiste of the year
Navah – Who I Be feat. Efe Grace
Best Collaboration of the year
KDM – Only you feat. Joyce Blessings
New Artiste of the year
Naana Blu
Most Popular Regional song
BoBo Dadabee – Better Days feat. Kofi Kinaata
Best Radio DJ of the year
T J DJ (YFM)
Entertainment show Host of the year
Macall Mensah (Y Entertainment Podium on YFM)
HipHop song of the year
Reign Godz
Reggae/Dancehall Song of the year
Quesi Ghana – As It Is
Afropop Song of the year
Nero X – Makoma
Highlife Song of the year
Kwesi Swat – Had I known
Gospel Song of the year
KDM – Only you feat. Joyce Blessings
Gospel Artiste of the year
SK Frimpong
Hiplife Song of the year
Keche – No Dulling
