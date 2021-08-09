Checkout highlights of Ohemaa Mercy’s historic Tehillah Experience 2021!

Tehillah Experience 2021 with gospel singer Ohemaa Mercy came off August 08 at the Calvary Temple of ICGC, an experience that will leave an indelible print on the minds of the audience.

With great creativity with regards to all forms of setups, a great atmosphere of worship from start to finish, and an ambiance of great joy with great expectation for the move of God, the Tehillah Experience is without a doubt the most patronized worship event in Ghana.

Tehillah Experience 2021 actually lived up to the theme of going beyond the veil to experience God in intimate worship individually. Many can also bear witness to the fact God moved through every guest minister right from the intro praise and worship session to the very last ministration.

Ohemaa Mercy’s turn to minister was a sight to behold. Her entrance alone was just epic, a moment of spiritual reminiscing characterized with a depiction of the ark of covenant of the old testament!

As you know the prayerful woman and worshipper has the grace to lead the patrons to intimate each time, and she did it without fail!

Francis Amo, Uncle Ato, Ceccy Twum, MOG, Phil Thompson, Michael Stucky, and Obaapa Christy were the guest ministers on the night, and by the grace of God, they all delivered to the admiration of the audience, drawing them beyond the veil to experience intimacy with the father.

Ohemaa Mercy invoked the heavens for a shift with her ministration and the atmosphere was evidently infused with the unveiling of the holy spirit.

This year’s experience has been one of her most impactful ministrations amongst others. Incontestably, nothing can break a prayerful woman down and Ohemaa Mercy has proven a glaring attestation.

Check out some pictures from Tehillah Experience 2021

