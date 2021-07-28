Kuami Eugene, Fameye, Akesse, Empress Gifty, Elder Mireku, others billed for 2021 GNGMA

Organizers of the annual 2021 Steaman Heights Ghana National Gospel Music Awards have announced performers for Ghana Gospel’s biggest night.

Scheduled to take place on Saturday 28th August at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) the 4th edition of the prestigious awards scheme will be star studded with ministrations from your favourite secular and Gospel acts.

These include award-winning artistes such as Jayana, Gifty Adorye, KobbySalm, Sam Oladotun, Elder Mireku & the Gospel Reggae & Afrobeat kingpin, Akesse Brempong.

That’s not all! Expect interesting performances from the Rockstar Kuami Eugene & the Praise hitmaker, Fameye who have also been nominated in the Hybrid category.

Global Expert Recoveries, organizers of the NGMAs in addition to Steaman Heights as the headline sponsor for the 2021 edition, also has other supporting sponsors including Ghanamusic.com, MiPROMO Media, BTM Afrika, Rockson Ransford Hospital, MUSIGA, Jonab J. Services, UGN, and Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards.

