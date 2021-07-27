Samini storms USA’s Bounce Musik Festival on July 31

Ace Reggae/Dancehall legend, SAMINI roars again at the maiden edition of USA’s Bounce Musik Festival on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

The African Dancehall Pioneer will be sharing the BIG STAGE with his Jamaican Counterparts Etana, Rayvon, Tony Matterhorn, Delly Ranqx, Kiprich, Sugar Bear and a host of other Caribbean heavyweights for the Bounce Musik Festival in Atlanta.

For a very long time Samini has starved his fans across the globe a mega performance on stage.

His very first major set with real audience over a year will be at the Bounce Musik Festival; fans in America and Canada will get the chance to witness the fortified performance by the legendary Ghanaian Live Band King as he is listed as the only Ghanaian and African Artiste for this one.

Activities along with the concert includes Sky Diving, Parachuting, Bouncing Jumping, Sliding, among other fan activities.

Tickets for the event is selling at $70 and $40 dollars. Cop yours here on www.bouncemusikfestival.com and www.vipsocio.com.

TICKETS OUTLETS are #goldenkrust @fireside #jamiaicamikrazy #sunshineresturant @karenresturant @milosresturant @riccoresturant #bounceHQ @jamaica_forlife @1elitesprinklerservicesllc @ BounceHQ 5305 Snapfinger Wood Drive, Stonecrest, GA USA 🇺🇸

Event is Powered and Sponsors by Galdiez Promotions, Hinds Logistics LLC, BMaxx LLC, Elite Sprinklers, Jay’s Smoke Shop, MekAStep, Jamaica For Life and Steve Rush.

Samini — he is a Billboard charting musician from Ghana who has won many international awards — MOBO, MTV Base, Channel O, IRAWMA, VGMA Artiste Of The Year (2007), just to name a few.

He has 7 Studio Albums to his credit; the latest “Untamed”, a 22-tracked strictly Reggae Album went up Billboard “Top 10 Reggae Albums” in January 2019, peaked at No. 8 and same album won “Album Of The Year” on ReggaeVille.com Album releases in 2018. He majors in Reggae, Dancehall, Afrobeats & Hiplife.

Samini is one of Ghana’s most celebrated Musicians with a career spanning 2 decades.

Kindly follow him on social media pages below:

FACEBOOK — SAMINI

INSTAGRAM — @Samini_Dagaati

TWITTER — @Samini_Dagaati

