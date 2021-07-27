Events

Samini storms USA’s Bounce Musik Festival on July 31

It's the Live Band Performance king's first stage delivery in a while

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 hours ago
Samini storms USA's Bounce Musik Festival on July 31; set to share stages with Etana, Rayvon, Kiprich, others
Samini storms USA's Bounce Musik Festival on July 31; set to share stages with Etana, Rayvon, Kiprich, others

Ace Reggae/Dancehall legend, SAMINI roars again at the maiden edition of USA’s Bounce Musik Festival on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

The African Dancehall Pioneer will be sharing the BIG STAGE with his Jamaican Counterparts Etana, Rayvon, Tony Matterhorn, Delly Ranqx, Kiprich, Sugar Bear and a host of other Caribbean heavyweights for the Bounce Musik Festival in Atlanta.

For a very long time Samini has starved his fans across the globe a mega performance on stage.

His very first major set with real audience over a year will be at the Bounce Musik Festival; fans in America and Canada will get the chance to witness the fortified performance by the legendary Ghanaian Live Band King as he is listed as the only Ghanaian and African Artiste for this one.

Activities along with the concert includes Sky Diving, Parachuting, Bouncing Jumping, Sliding, among other fan activities.

Tickets for the event is selling at $70 and $40 dollars. Cop yours here on www.bouncemusikfestival.com and  www.vipsocio.com.

TICKETS OUTLETS are #goldenkrust @fireside #jamiaicamikrazy #sunshineresturant @karenresturant @milosresturant @riccoresturant #bounceHQ @jamaica_forlife @1elitesprinklerservicesllc @ BounceHQ 5305 Snapfinger Wood Drive, Stonecrest, GA USA 🇺🇸

Event is Powered and Sponsors by Galdiez Promotions, Hinds Logistics LLC, BMaxx LLC, Elite Sprinklers, Jay’s Smoke Shop, MekAStep, Jamaica For Life and Steve Rush.

Samini — he is a Billboard charting musician from Ghana who has won many international awards — MOBO, MTV Base, Channel O, IRAWMA, VGMA Artiste Of The Year (2007), just to name a few.

He has 7 Studio Albums to his credit; the latest “Untamed”, a 22-tracked strictly Reggae Album went up Billboard “Top 10 Reggae Albums” in January 2019, peaked at No. 8 and same album won “Album Of The Year” on ReggaeVille.com Album releases in 2018. He majors in Reggae, Dancehall, Afrobeats & Hiplife.

Samini is one of Ghana’s most celebrated Musicians with a career spanning 2 decades.

Kindly follow him on social media pages below:
FACEBOOK — SAMINI
INSTAGRAM — @Samini_Dagaati
TWITTER — @Samini_Dagaati

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Black Sherif eulogizes Ponobiom & Ajeezay as he details hustle to stardom

Black Sherif eulogizes Ponobiom & Ajeezay as he details hustle to stardom

4 days ago
Titi or Tracey might be behind this - fans react to Sarkodie's endorsement of Shatta Wale's 'Shaxi' ride hailing services

Titi or Tracey might be behind this – fans react to Sarkodie’s endorsement of Shatta Wale’s ‘Shaxi’ ride hailing services

4 days ago
Abiana loses mum months after attaining mainstream success!

Abiana loses mum months after attaining mainstream success!

5 days ago
Guru details numerous accidents & attacks that came with his rise to fame!

Guru details numerous accidents & attacks that came with his rise to fame!

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker