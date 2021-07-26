Events

Sarkodie, King Promise, Kwabena Kwabena & new gen acts thrill fans at 2021 Ghana Party in the Park UK

It was a total shutdown as the old and new gen took turns to thrill patrons

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 17 mins ago
Sarkodie, King Promise, Kwabena Kwabena & new gen acts thrill fans at 2021 Ghana Party in the Park UK
Sarkodie, King Promise, Kwabena Kwabena & new gen acts thrill fans at 2021 Ghana Party in the Park UK

It was a scene to behold over the weekend at the Trent Park in the UK when the Ghana boys stormed the stages of Ghana Party in the Park.

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian artiste Sarkodie and United Kingdom-based female rapper Darkoo ignited the ‘Ghana Party in the Park’ event when they took to the stage as they produced an electrifying and memorable performance.

The hundreds of fans gathered at the Trent Park in London to witness the biggest Ghanaian festival outside Ghana were taken by surprise with the stage appearance of Sarkodie and Darkoo as they couldn’t resist the tremendous stagecraft exhibited by the duo.

Sensational Ghanaian male vocalist King Promise who also made a surprise appearance at the event, demonstrated why he is considered one of Ghana’s best performers when he thrilled fans with back-to-back hits.

Rising music stars Yaw Tog, Kweku Flick, Amerado and Kofi Jamar all had their turns on the big stage as they produced some memorable performances in their first show outside Ghana.

Reigning New Artiste of the Year, Mr Drew didn’t disappoint on stage having showcased his dancing skills coupled with his lyrical vibes with the likes of Camidoh, Sefa, D-Black, Highlife crooner Kwabena Kwabena, also putting up a good show.

Some Ghanaian football stars including Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi and Arsenal’s Thomas Partey were there to party with their fellow compatriots.

The festival hosted by marketing Akwaaba UK and supported by Ghana High Commission UK and Ireland witnessed an amazing display of Ghanaian arts and culture which preceded the musical show with visitors from all over the world.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 17 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Shatta Wale & Code Management Group Amplify African Producers through Youngtrepreneurs initiative

Shatta Wale & Code Management Group Amplify African Producers through Youngtrepreneurs initiative

5 days ago
Botoe! Shatta Wale makes bold statement with latest audiovisual & newly branded whip

Botoe! Shatta Wale makes bold statement with latest audiovisual & newly branded whip

5 days ago
Shades Of Greene: Kweku Greene announces upcoming EP

Shades Of Greene: Kweku Greene announces upcoming EP

5 days ago
Joyce Blessing returns! Readies for maiden single of the year

Joyce Blessing returns! Readies for maiden single of the year

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker