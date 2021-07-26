2021 Steaman Heights GNGMA early bird tickets available online but in physical stores from July 30 – Peter Kwabena Dwobeng, CEO

Organizers of the annual Steaman Heights Ghana National Gospel Music Awards have announced the sale of early bird tickets online for the 28th August event.

The 4th edition of the prestigious awards scheme to be held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) will have tickets selling on physical stores from the 30th of July.

However, patrons could grab early bird tickets online at www.steaman.com.gh for GHS 50 -Regular & GHS 100 -VIP.

Speaking on the availability of tickets online today, Peter Kwabena Dwobeng, CEO- NGMA, revealed, “Work is ongoing to make this year’s edition a memorable one and hence, patrons now have the comfort of accessing early bird tickets on the website of our title sponsor, Steaman Heights.

Also, from 30th July, we can buy from Koala- Osu, Airport Shell, and Baatsona total with Regular tickets going for a coll GHS 50 and VIP tickets going for GHS 100. Get ready for the best entertaining and edifying experience so far this year”.

