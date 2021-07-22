Epixode, DopeNation, SP Kofi Sarpong, Wendy Shay, others billed for launch of 2021 GMA-UK

Organizers of the 5th edition of the annual Ghana Music Awards UK have shared artistes to perform during its launch and addressed certain issues surrounding the scheme.

Ghanaian female sensational Hiplife/ Highlife singer Wendy Shay, reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards’ Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year Epixode, Hiplife/ Hip Hop duo DopeNation, Gospel music singer SP Kofi Sarpong, among others are all artists scheduled to perform at the launch.

The official launch of the 5th edition of the Ghana Music Awards UK and nominees’ announcement will be held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel tomorrow at exactly 7 p.m in Accra, Ghana ahead of the main event which will be held on October 9th, 2021 at East London.









Recall organizers of the annual event, Alordia Promotions, and West Coast UK Promotions back in May announced that the academy has officially opened submissions for artists and management to submit their work for this year’s event.

The organizers of the event today in an interview with Andy Dosty on the ‘Day Break Hitz’ morning show on Hitz FM debunked rumors of Charter House’s participation in the organization of the musical event in the United Kingdom.

They revealed that Charter House, organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in Ghana has no hand in the planning and the organization of the awards in London.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!