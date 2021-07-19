Ghana Event Awards 2021 official launch & nominees announcement slated for July 30

The prestigious 4th edition of Ghana Event Awards are set to officially launch and announce the nominees for this year’s edition. Awards that celebrate and acknowledge Ghanaian event industry space.

Ghana Event Awards is an annual awards scheme that seeks to honor and celebrate every unique indigenous event and organizer who has excelled in event management across the country.

The event is slated for July 30, 2021, and will take place at the Silver Star Towers Airport, 7pm sharp. Honoring event excellence, this year’s edition promises to be very exciting and unique that will have a lot of activities during the event such as;

Announcing the theme song for the awards

Announcing the new categories

Announcing nominees

Announcing event partners and board members

Announcing honoring awardee

This year’s launch and nominees announcement is hosted by Noella Kharyne Yalley radio/ TV presenter at multimedia and performance by Jayana, Iona, Obibini Takyi Jnr.

facebook: Ghana Event Awards

Instagram: @Ghanaeventawards

Twitter: @ghanaeventaward

