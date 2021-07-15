Events

SK Frimpong set to host Ohemaa Mercy, other acts at 2021 Dynamic Praise

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
SK Frimpong set to host Ohemaa Mercy, other acts at 2021 Dynamic Praise
SK Frimpong set to host Ohemaa Mercy, other acts at 2021 Dynamic Praise Photo credit: SK Frimpong

Anticipation is on the rise as the 5th edition of Takoradi’s biggest annual gospel event, Dynamic Praise, draws near as hosted by SK Frimpong.

Dubbed ‘’The Grace Experience’’, this year’s edition of dynamic praise promises to be thrilling, spirit filled and exciting as season worshippers are headlined to grace the night at the Word of Life Assemblies of God-Anaji, from 4pm.

The multiple award winner of western music awards Sk Frimpong is geared to host the evergreen/legendary Ohemaa Mercy, Jojo Arhin, Rama Antwi, Charles Etriakor, and Kwame Sikaba on 15th August. 

With the line up of gospel artistes for the night, patrons are promised a moment of divine encounter with God.

Since its inception in 2017, Dynamic Praise has become one of the largest gospel music concerts in Western region. Dynamic Praise umbrellas over 4000 people in attendance every year regardless of class, race, tribe, tradition, colour and religion.

Get ready to brace yourself with spirit filled worship and praises that will give you an unforgettable experience.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

SK Frimpong drops yet another power-packed thriller; Weapon of Worship

SK Frimpong drops yet another power-packed thriller; Weapon of Worship

1st July 2020
S.K Frimpong, Joe Mettle billed for Harvest Chapel Val's Day event; Deep Love

S.K Frimpong, Joe Mettle billed for Harvest Chapel Val’s Day event; Deep Love

12th February 2020
SK Frimpong set to host South Africa edition of Dynamic Praise '20

SK Frimpong set to host South Africa edition of Dynamic Praise '20

22nd January 2020
Video: Jama Praise by SK Frimpong

Video: Jama Praise by SK Frimpong

20th January 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker