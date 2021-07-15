SK Frimpong set to host Ohemaa Mercy, other acts at 2021 Dynamic Praise

Anticipation is on the rise as the 5th edition of Takoradi’s biggest annual gospel event, Dynamic Praise, draws near as hosted by SK Frimpong.

Dubbed ‘’The Grace Experience’’, this year’s edition of dynamic praise promises to be thrilling, spirit filled and exciting as season worshippers are headlined to grace the night at the Word of Life Assemblies of God-Anaji, from 4pm.

The multiple award winner of western music awards Sk Frimpong is geared to host the evergreen/legendary Ohemaa Mercy, Jojo Arhin, Rama Antwi, Charles Etriakor, and Kwame Sikaba on 15th August.

With the line up of gospel artistes for the night, patrons are promised a moment of divine encounter with God.

Since its inception in 2017, Dynamic Praise has become one of the largest gospel music concerts in Western region. Dynamic Praise umbrellas over 4000 people in attendance every year regardless of class, race, tribe, tradition, colour and religion.

Get ready to brace yourself with spirit filled worship and praises that will give you an unforgettable experience.

