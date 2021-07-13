Ohemaa Mercy names USA’s Phil Thompson, MOGmusic, 6 others for 2021 Tehillah Experience

By far Ghana Gospel’s music queen in her own regards, Ohemaa Mercy has successfully held an official press conference to launch her annual flagship worship concert; Tehillah Experience.

This year’s edition will be under the theme, Beyond The Veil, which will attempt to take conveners into deeper corridors of communion with God through the weapon of praise and worship music.

Scheduled for Sunday, August 8, at the ICGC Calvary Temple at 4pm, Ghanaian gospel legend, Ohemaa Mercy would be joined in worship by a legion of spirit-filled Ministers including USA-based hitmaker Phil Thompson, Nigeria’s Prospa Ochimana, Ceccy Twum, Michael Stuckey, MOGmusic, Francis Amo, Uncle Ato and Obaapa Christy.

Under the guidance of these Ministers of the Gospel, a visitation and impartation of the Holy Ghost are expected to inundate the venue and its environs. The concert is free!

