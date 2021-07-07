Events

Sammy Flex & Regina Van Helvert pair up as hosts for GMAUK21 Xtra Diary

It will feature musicians, key industry persons, and other top celebrities

Media favourites in the Ghanaian space, Sammy Flex and Regina Van Helvert, will be hosting this year’s Ghana Music Awards UK, GMAUK21 xtra.

The duo who will be working together for the first time are both fantastic with excellent skills with regards to hosting of events and presentations.

According to the organizers, GMAUK21 Xtra will showcase the diary of the session, behind the scenes, and nominees’ interviews amongst other fun activities which will prepare the road map for the awards night on the 9th of October in London at the plush Royal Regency Palace.

GMAUK21 Xtra is expected to feature musicians, key industry persons, and other top celebrities in Ghana and the UK.

As a foreign-based Ghanaian event, the diary also gives the opportunity to music lovers to have a real feel of efforts made by the organizers of the awards to market Ghanaian music in the Diaspora.

