Steaman Heights Ghana National Gospel Music Awards comes off August 28, at the AICC – Peter Kwabena Dwobeng

Organizers of the annual Steaman Heights Ghana National Gospel Music Awards have finally scheduled Saturday 28th August to honor gospel musicians in Ghana and in the diaspora.

The 4th edition of the prestigious awards scheme will be held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

Global Expert Recoveries, organizers of the NGMAs have also announced Steaman Heights as the headline sponsor for the 2020 edition with support from BTM Afrika, Rockson Ransford Hospital, MUSIGA, Jonab J. Services, UGN, and Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards.

Speaking to Ghanamusic.com on the delays that necessitated postponement due to COVID-19, matching up or exceeding standards set by other awards schemes held so far and any further updates, Peter Kwabena Dwobeng, CEO- NGMA, had this to say:

“Ghana National Gospel Music Awards is in a learning process. We have seen and heard, we have taken clues and we are very focused to put up a good show.

The artistes will battle it out and this will also make them work hard. Some of them feel they have good songs, however others may not see it like that.

Every awards has a standard, there is no need to panic because we have been there before. We have friends in these awards you mentioned and the support they give is awesome.

Baba Sadiq of 3 Music has been of a great support, radio and tv persons have also shown their support and we are very grateful. As we are very aware, nominations was announced sometime in January. Unfortunately, the event could not come on due to Covid-19.

We have the green light, and its a good news to us and artistes in the Gospel fraternity. The event comes off 28 August, 2021 at the Accra International Conference Centre”.

