It's Live with KiDi at Coco Vanilla on July 29th!

He has debuted at #12 on UK's Afrobeat Top 20 charts with 'Touch It'

Bagging 4 envious awards at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, KiDi, will take his turn at the Live Konnect event come July 29, 2021.

Live Konnect is a platform which brings celebrities together on a monthly basis for networking and performances.

KiDi is scheduled to perform to a Live band during the event on July 29. The event is billed to take place at Coco Vanilla, East Legon from 7:00pm.

Last month, another Award-winning Ghanaian musician, Mr. Drew performed to the admiration of several music fans at the Live Konnect.

Live Konnect is an initiative of talented Ghanaian Disc Jockey, DJ Mensah, who is poised to continuously rally celebrities for the event.

Meanwhile, Touch It of Kidi’s Golden Boy album has debuted at #12 on the UK top 20 Afrobeat chart.

