Photos: What went on at the VGMA 2021

The 22nd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards was held last weekend from 25-26th June, 2021 to unanimous affirmation that the awards scheme is one of the most consistent events organised in Ghana.

From performances, through to the live stage set and the award winning recipients, this year’s VGMA drew the usual attention and conversation that characterizes every years edition.

The event saw artists awarded plaques for their dedicated work in the year under review.

Here are some shots of what transpired during the event.































































































