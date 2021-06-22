Joe Mettle taps MOG, Simiane, Isaiah & Jeshrun for Praiz Reloaded this Sunday!

Ghana’s biggest Gospel music export, Joe Mettle is set to thrill fans and music lovers with an experience this year at his annual flagship concert dubbed, Praiz Reloaded.

Despite the unpredictability and gloom of the past year, God has been faithful and hence, Joe Mettle Ministries has put together this event to engage God in praise, worship and thanksgiving.

This year’s edition is dubbed “The Experience”. It’s an Experience with your maker that will leave a lasting impression and you’ll not be the same.

The “Ye Obua Mi” hitmaker will share same stage with gospel greats like Ps. Isaiah, Eric Jeshrun, M.O.G and Simiane.

Indeed, it’s totally going to be an intimate time to lay down all your burdens and troubles at the feet of your maker.





Praiz Reloaded 2021 is happening live on 27th June, 2021 and the time is 5pm. The venue is the ultra-modern UPSA auditorium in Accra.