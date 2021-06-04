Empress Gifty takes ‘Odi Yompo’ global; heads to the Overflow Concert, USA after S.A tour

Gospel musician Empress Gifty is slated to perform at the 2021 Overflow Concert United States America (USA) scheduled for the Grace2Grace Centre in Maryland, USA on Sunday, June 6, 2021.

In a press statement, Herty Corgie Music, organisers of the event, said they were pleased to announce the second edition of Overflow Concert- USA, themed Worship Without Walls and promised an experience one wouldn’t want to miss with the ministries of phenomenal and anointed artistes.



The 5:30 p.m. event is being hosted by Herty Corgie and will also see performances from the likes of Rev. Denzel Prempeh, Min. Becky Nyamane, Pastor Esinu, Minister Humphrey Tettey and Obenewa.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz about the upcoming event, Empress Gifty said she was super excited at the opportunity to perform and use her music to positively impact audiences beyond the country.



“We all know what the COVID-19 pandemic has done to performances the world over, I am super excited at this rare chance to minister live to people, it’s really been a while and I am really looking forward to the Overflow Concert,” she said.

Empress Gifty recently released a single titled Odi Yompo and she said it was doing well and receiving good rotation on radio stations across the country.



“Odi Yompo is doing very well just like my other songs and I will bless the audience at Maryland with songs from my rich repertoire, including the ever popular Aseda and Jesus Overdo,” she stated.

Overflow Concert is a free concert that aims at promoting an extraordinary life-changing multicultural praise and worship experience.



Overwhelmed by the gift of salvation, the goal of the concert is to reach a diverse audience from all over the world with the Gospel of Christ using music.

