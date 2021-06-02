Mr Drew to host Sefa, Kelvynboy, KiDi, MDK, Fameye, others at Birthday event

Currently being one of the most trending hitmakers in the country, Mr Drew presents Live with Mr Drew on Thursday, 10th of June 2021 at coco vanilla (East Legon) in commemoration of his birthday.

It’s going down from 7pm till late with supporting artistes including Krymi, S3fa, Kelvynboy, KiDi, Medikal, Fameye, Quamina MP, Kofi Mole & Gambo.

You won’t want to miss a time with the ‘Later’ & ‘Mood’ hitmaker. Grab your tickets via this short code for all Ghana networks: *713*33*12# & for table reservations contact; 0556080888 / 050099898.

This event is powered by Highly Spiritual Music, Akwaaba Group, DJ Mensah & Hyphen Gh.

ALL COVID-19 PROTOCOLS WILL BE OBSERVED.

