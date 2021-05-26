Kofi Owusu Peprah hosts live recording ahead of upcoming album; The Father’s Gift

One of the most preferred amongst the new kings in the Gospel music fraternity, Kofi Owusu Peprah, on Saturday 22nd May, hosted a maiden live album recording event featuring Efe Grace & Amy Newman.

The incoming album dubbed “The Father’s Gift” seeks to honor the legacy of his father, the legendary Rev. George Owusu Mensah, through whom many household praise and worship songs have been birthed.

The album bridges the older generation and the new in a well curated selection of beautiful worship ballads and upbeat songs, that reflect both traditional and contemporary African rhythms.







Collaborations on the potential hit album includes the evergreen and peculiar sound of ace female minstrel, Amy Newman & the female front liner of the new age of minstrels, Efe Grace.

“The Father’s Gift” live album recording was proudly sponsored by WOODIN.

In commenting on his incoming project, the ‘BIG GOD’ hitmaker confessed, “I can’t wait to share this work with the world”.

Anticipate as this gift to the body of Christ unleashes fresh melodies from the throne room this year!





