Events

Kofi Owusu Peprah hosts live recording ahead of upcoming album; The Father’s Gift

It secures a trans-generational sound featuring Efe Grace & Amy Newman

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Kofi Owusu Peprah hosts live recording ahead of incoming album; The Father's Gift
Kofi Owusu Peprah hosts live recording ahead of incoming album; The Father's Gift Photo Credit: Kofi Owusu Peprah

One of the most preferred amongst the new kings in the Gospel music fraternity, Kofi Owusu Peprah, on Saturday 22nd May, hosted a maiden live album recording event featuring Efe Grace & Amy Newman.

The incoming album dubbed “The Father’s Gift” seeks to honor the legacy of his father, the legendary Rev. George Owusu Mensah, through whom many household praise and worship songs have been birthed. 

The album bridges the older generation and the new in a well curated selection of beautiful worship ballads and upbeat songs, that reflect both traditional and contemporary African rhythms.

Collaborations on the potential hit album includes the evergreen and peculiar sound of ace female minstrel, Amy Newman & the female front liner of the new age of minstrels, Efe Grace.

“The Father’s Gift” live album recording was proudly sponsored by WOODIN.

In commenting on his incoming project, the ‘BIG GOD’ hitmaker confessed, “I can’t wait to share this work with the world”.

Anticipate as this gift to the body of Christ unleashes fresh melodies from the throne room this year!

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Kofi Kinaata gets creative in a Birthday song; We Dey For You

Kofi Kinaata gets creative in a Birthday song; We Dey For You

4 days ago
Submissions for 5th Edition of Ghana Music Awards UK open!

Submissions for 5th Edition of Ghana Music Awards UK open!

5 days ago
I don't know the science behind the love people have for me, it's just by grace - Diana Hamilton

I don’t know the science behind the love people have for me, it’s just by grace – Diana Hamilton

5 days ago
Kofi Jamar, Bryan The Mensah, King Paluta, others go in hard on JMJ's Riddim Of The Gods (New Kings Tape One)

Kofi Jamar, Bryan The Mensah, King Paluta, others go in hard on JMJ’s Riddim Of The Gods (New Kings Tape One)

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker