Denzel Prempeh & The HBM Worldwide readies for Touching God’s Heart 2021 this August!

Renowned contemporary Gospel act, Rev. Denzel Prempeh is set to host the 2021 edition of his annual flagship event ‘Touching God’s Heart’ with the HeartBeat Music Crew on the 14th & 15th August.

This ministry has since 2011 held numerous impactful worship events to bring people together in worship as it seeks to touch the Father’s heart, and this year’s edition dubbed ‘The Stirring’ promises nothing short of an encounter with the Glory of God.

The theme for this year’s edition revealed the great desire to bring a moment of refreshing to the lives of worshippers in the midst of their difficult moments and the after effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to his socials to announce the event, he stated, “I greet you in the name of the YHWH the all sufficient one. After careful prayer and waiting on the Lord, HeartBeatMinistry, myself and partners humbly announce to you that this year’s service will be a 2-DAY EVENT.

1. TOUCHING GOD’S HEART – The annual Worship Service (Sunday 15th August 2021)

2. HEART BEAT SUMMIT – a conference: open conversations about the process & PrayerBox (Saturday 14th August 2021). There will be an in-person event and more info will be announced in the coming days.

Theme : #TheSTIRRING and our foundational scripture is from the book of Exodus Chapter 3 – 4:1-17 & Revelation Chapter 1-4. Your prayers are very much coveted.

For further inquiries or to support in any way, please email: info@theheartbeatmusic.com #TheStirring2021#TGH2021#HBSummit#HeartBeatMusic#DenzelPrempeh“.

Ushering people into the throne of grace through worship and speaking of the salvation of Christ to the lost through music has been The HBM Worldwide’s prime focus.

This year’s edition is poised to have other anointed minister’s joining in as has been the norm over the years. Further details will be communicated on this iconic event on Ghana gospel music’s calender. For now, save the date!

