Keri Hilson rumored to be in Ghana ahead of Stonebwoy’s Anloga Junction concert!

Chart topping Afro-dancehall god, Stonebwoy is set to host the 1yr anniversary virtual concert of his Anloga Junction album which will feature Keri Hilson & he has stated that he only beefed Shatta Wale.

The Anloga Junction virtual concert is slated for May 22nd at the Bayview Village, 7pm and in an 11th hour turn in events, the renowned USA based act, Keri Hilson who featured on the ‘Nominate’ track on the album would be performing it for the first time.

Her invite came after she complained about not being invited and asked Stonebwoy to explain why she wasn’t informed about the concert.

This Saturday All Songs On the #ANLOGAJUNCTION Album Will Come Alive in Full Effect…

Shoutouts to the @audiomack / @audiomackafrica team for hitting #RWND on my fourth studio album Anloga Junction. https://t.co/YKwDrtVS5J pic.twitter.com/FdlzCwlTUT — 1GAD (@stonebwoyb) May 19, 2021

Responding to a Twitter user who claimed he heard the American singer is in town to rep the event, Keri Hilson said that was the first time she is hearing about the concert.



She tagged Stonebwoy and asked him to explain why she wasn’t invited.

"It is not opened to the general public."@stonebwoyb talks about his upcoming virtual concert that will come off at the Bayview Village on the 22nd of May 2021. #ShowbizAtoZ #JoyEntertainment pic.twitter.com/FAwXkOKBrY — Joy 99.7 FM (@Joy997FM) May 15, 2021

Keri wrote in her reply: “Ummm, I wasn’t invited. This is actually the first I’m hearing about it. @stonebwoyb you got some ‘splainin to do sir ???????? I would’ve come too.”









In a reply, Stonebwoy indicated that the issue has been solved. “Done And Dusted.. We’re LIVE This Saturday For The Anloga Junction Album Virtual Concert 1st Anniversary. Call 0545477777 BayViewVillage,” Stonebwoy wrote in a tweet.







The concert which is opened to a selected few is expected to mark the one year anniversary of the Anloga Junction album on which Keri Hilson was featured.

