Keri Hilson rumored to be in Ghana ahead of Stonebwoy’s Anloga Junction concert!
Stonebwoy has also denied ever beefing Sarkodie & Samini
Chart topping Afro-dancehall god, Stonebwoy is set to host the 1yr anniversary virtual concert of his Anloga Junction album which will feature Keri Hilson & he has stated that he only beefed Shatta Wale.
The Anloga Junction virtual concert is slated for May 22nd at the Bayview Village, 7pm and in an 11th hour turn in events, the renowned USA based act, Keri Hilson who featured on the ‘Nominate’ track on the album would be performing it for the first time.
Her invite came after she complained about not being invited and asked Stonebwoy to explain why she wasn’t informed about the concert.
Responding to a Twitter user who claimed he heard the American singer is in town to rep the event, Keri Hilson said that was the first time she is hearing about the concert.
She tagged Stonebwoy and asked him to explain why she wasn’t invited.
Keri wrote in her reply: “Ummm, I wasn’t invited. This is actually the first I’m hearing about it. @stonebwoyb you got some ‘splainin to do sir ???????? I would’ve come too.”
In a reply, Stonebwoy indicated that the issue has been solved. “Done And Dusted.. We’re LIVE This Saturday For The Anloga Junction Album Virtual Concert 1st Anniversary. Call 0545477777 BayViewVillage,” Stonebwoy wrote in a tweet.
The concert which is opened to a selected few is expected to mark the one year anniversary of the Anloga Junction album on which Keri Hilson was featured.
THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!