Shatta Wale shares stages with Ziggy Marley, Beenie Man, Gramps Morgan, others at IRAWMA this Monday, 1am GMT!

Shatta Wale is booked to be the only Ghanaian performing at the 39th edition of the International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA).

He shares stages with Ziggy Marley, Beenie Man, Master KG, Gramps Morgan among several others on Sunday May 16th at 8pm CT and Monday, May 17th at 1am GMT. It will Stream live on IRAWMA & On Stage TV YouTube channels, IRAWMA.com, PBCJ and Irie FM.

This year, 5 Ghanaian entertainers including Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, DJ Switch and Kwame Yeboah, were nominated across the different categories of the award scheme.

Shatta Wale was nominated for the Best Virtual Entertainer of the Year award. He is vying for the award alongside Agent Sasco, Beenie Man & Bounty Killer (Verzuz), Buju Banton and Capleton.

Shatta Wale was again nominated again for the Best African Dancehall Entertainer award. His former viral, Stonebwoy has also been nominated for the award. The two are going against South Africa’s Buffalo Souljah, Nigeria’s Patoranking and Zimbabwe’s Winky D.

Sarkodie’s Black Love Concert was nominated for the Best Virtual Showcase/Concert award. Held in August at the Independence Square in Osu, the show saw performances from Efya Nocturnal, Joey B, and King Promise to the very grand entry of the rapper.

Sarkodie has been nominated alongside Beenie Man vs Bounty (Verzuz Battle), Rebel Salute and Reggae Sumfest.

Young Disc Jockey DJ Switch was also nominated for the Best Young Entertainer award. She was nominated alongside DJ Whitney, Kailash and Wayne.

Recording engineer, multi-instrumentalist and member of Osibisa, Kwame Yeboah, has been nominated for Dean Fraser, Kubix, Bongo Herman and Sly & Robbie. You can vote for your favorite Ghanaian act here to win.

The IRAWMA will be held on Sunday, May 16th, 2021, in Jamaica under the theme “Reggae & World Music Still Rise”.

