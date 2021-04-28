Events

MUSIGA & Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to host musical concert in honor of J.J Rawlings this Friday!

The tribute concert would be televised on all Joy, Adom platforms & Myjoyonline.com.

Being an ardent lover of Ghanaian music, former President Jerry John Rawlings would have an antire musical concert done in his honor this Friday, April 30, by The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

The tribute concert said to take place virtually owing to the Covid-19 pandemic would be televised on all Joy and Adom platforms and Myjoyonline.com.

According to the acting President of MUSIGA, Bessa Simons, the long awaited concert would finally give Ghanaian musicians the platform to bid farewell to the former statesman.

Mr Bessa Simons in an interview with JoyNews lauded the efforts of Jerry John Rawlings on his contribution to Ghana’s music and creative arts industry.

Among many commendable initiatives of the former statesman, he says is the construction of the MUSIGA office.

“Musicians in MUSIGA had a very special relationship with him when he was alive. Any time we call on him, he will receive us and he will tell us things that we didn’t know.

“Also, one big thing he did for MUSIGA was giving them an office. He would invite us to his house and things like that. We think he is a true statesman, lover of music.

“So, this Friday we want to do a special concert for him. It is going to be virtual,” he said.

The former President J.J Rawlings passed away at the Korle Bu Teaching hospital after a short illness on November 12, last year.

