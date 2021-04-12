Edem & Jesus Gang pair up for maiden Gospel event!

Ever knew your favorite “secular” artiste could just also be as interested in Jesus as gospel acts? Catch Edem and Jesus Gang live in concert!

You Love God, but feel like you don’t fit in the typical church setting? Well, this is for you!

In light of the above, team VRMG wishes to inform the public to be a part of the maiden gospel event dubbed “The Move”.



Poised to be a 4-hour event, The Move will take place at one of Accra’s most prestigious conference venues; the UPSA Auditorium in Legon, led by the amazing Prophet Bernard Nelson-Eshun.

The prophetic spectacle will have ministrations from Edem of VRMG records, the fiery Selassie Osborn, and many others on Saturday, May 1st, 2021 at 5:00pm prompt.



The public is entreated to come just as they are before God to worship, learn, receive healing and commune with Him.

The no-judgment approach attached to the event will ensure that one feels right at home irrespective of age, status, or nature, as discrimination has no place in the house of God.

Patrons can be assured of a powerful time filled with prayer, praises and worship, deliverance, prophetic ministration, as well as words of encouragement from the Lord’s chosen one, Prophet Bernard. Don’t miss our maiden event, come and have your spirit renewed!



“Therefore, I urge you, brothers, in view of God’s mercy, to offer your bodies as living sacrifices, holy and pleasing to God–this is your spiritual act of worship. Do not conform any longer to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind.”



(NIV, Romans 12:1-2)





About Jesus Gang

Emanating from the camp of Edem’s VRMG group, Jesus Gang is a group of young, vibrant believers of the gospel of Jesus Christ who have assembled to help genuine men of God share and spread the word of God.



This offer comes in the vein of monthly prayer sessions, annual retreats, concerts, and conferences which we organize from time to time.

