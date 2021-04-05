Events

Tiko Tiko emerges overall winner of “Fita Mu Rap”competition

It's an initiative designed for Mechanics to showcase their lyrical prowess.

The Most Engaging  Rap Competition “Fita Mu Rap” Has Come To An End With Tiko Tiko of Dichemso Fitting shop As The Overall Winner.

After a tougher and engaging times to crown a winner of “Fita Mu” Rap competition, winners have been adjuged. An initiative designed for Mechanics to showcase their lyrical prowess.

A medium to entertain Mechanics yet bring out their hidden talent.

According to the organizers; Synpic Origin Media Production, they believed that most individuals engaged in such fields have a lot of hidden talents however, lack of support has  landed as mechanics; hence Fita Mu Rap.

The show which occupied nearly eight weeks. 5th February and ended on 26th March, 2021 at Kumasi, Suame Park has crowned Tiko Tiko as the overall winner.

Evidence of Santasi fitting shop placing the second position and Theo Ranks of Tafo fitting shop taking the third position respectively.

A very good course with supports from: Asaki Tools being the main sponsor. Dr. Amuzu Herbal Clinic, Time Herbal Centre, Paradise Resorts and Adonko Nxt Level. By their help, the winners were given whooping prizes.

