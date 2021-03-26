Check out your hosts & performing acts for Entertainment Achievement Awards this Saturday!

The first edition of the Entertainment Achievement Awards will see singer, Irene Logan, ‘Adunle’ songstress Abiana and Poetra Asantewaa perform on stage.

Other artistes billed for the event are Camidoh, Yung Pabi, Legon Palmwine Band, and Lyrical Joe. The ceremony will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 and will be. live on Citi TV at 7:00pm

The Entertainment Achievement Awards will celebrate entertainers and entertainment industry players who have distinguished themselves in the practice of their art during the 2020 eligibility year.

Also, AJ Sarpong and Kwaku David have been named hosts for the first ever Entertainment Achievement Awards.

AJ is the host of Brunch in the Citi, which airs on 97.3 Citi FM every day of the week from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

A.J Sarpong

He has a wealth of experience and knowledge spanning the course of 9 years, in the production and presentation of radio and television content, as well as in writing, event production, event presentation, and media concept development.

Kwaku David

AJ began her career in media at age 16 and earned a BA in political science and theater arts from the University of Ghana, Legon, and an MA in journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

AJ’s versatility, resourcefulness and contagious positive attitude towards life allow him the power to touch his audience on an emotional level and engage them, whether on television screens, on the radio or even when on stage. as MC.

Kwaku David is currently a co-host of Breakfast Daily on Citi TV and a co-host of Traffic Avenue on Citi FM. Off the air, he is the producer of the Diplomatic License and Workout programs on Citi TV.

