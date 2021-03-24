Meet your hosts, Board/Academy members, Flava Room presenters for 2021 3 Music Awards!

Jay Foley and Asaase Radio’s Naa Ashorkor has been named as the hosts of 2021 3Music Awards among several other developments! Get updated now

Being one of the finest MC’s and presenters Jay Foley is set to meet patrons at the point of their entertainment needs, drawing from the wealth of experience he has gathered over decades in showbiz.

Same could be said about the radio and TV personality, Naa Ashorkor who is fast ascending the status of the queen of the showbiz airwaves as clearly demonstrated with her interviewing and presenting prowess over the years.

Aside your hosts, there would be over 120 members nationwide participating in this year’s official Board/Academy voting exercise.

Our over one-hundred and twenty (120) members nationwide participating in this year's official Board/Academy #3MusicAwards21 Voting exrcise. The fans are deciding and the industry also needs to decide.🇬🇭

Here for the MUSIC!









Part Two







Your comic relief during the event is equally sorted as the crème de la crème of Ghana’s thriving comedy scene would be representing in the Flava Room and bringing us live updates across social media in real time.

If you also thought the first two line up of performances for the night was all they had coming then brace up as Diana Hamilton, Kobby Salm, MzVee and KiDi set the stage ablaze.

The 4th annual 3Music Awards 2021 will be broadcasted on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 8 pm.

