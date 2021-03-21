Events

Nii Okai books Palm Sunday for; Hymns Unlimited 2021

It has James Varrick Armaah, Abigail Nkansah Mensah & Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh on bill.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Nii Okai books Palm Sunday for; Hymns Unlimited 2021
Nii Okai books Palm Sunday for; Hymns Unlimited 2021 Photo Credit: Nii Okai /Facebook

Ace Ghanaian gospel musician, Nii Okai once again readies himself to serve patrons yet another exciting edition of Hymns Unlimited.

It’ll be an amazing time of expressing the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living through Hymns.

This year’s edition has James Varrick Armaah, Abigail Nkansah Mensah on the bill with Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh as Special Guest.

The event is also a means to support the saving hearts foundation to cater for more heart related cases in Ghana.

It is happening on 28th March, 2021 and the time is from 5pm to 7pm. It’ll be live on Praise TV, Sunny TV and also on the social media handles of Nii Okai.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Jupitar eyes the Grammys as 'The One' album debuts as Audiomack's 2nd most streamed new album

Jupitar eyes the Grammys as ‘The One’ album debuts as Audiomack’s 2nd most streamed new album

5 days ago
Rapper Jey Luchy denies car theft allegations

Rapper Jey Luchy denies car theft allegations

5 days ago
2021 Grammy: Ghana finds solace in Producer Jae5's win!

2021 Grammy: Ghana finds solace in Producer Jae5’s win!

6 days ago
First line up of performers announced for 2021 3 Music Awards!

First line up of performers announced for 2021 3 Music Awards!

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker