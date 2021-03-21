Nii Okai books Palm Sunday for; Hymns Unlimited 2021

Ace Ghanaian gospel musician, Nii Okai once again readies himself to serve patrons yet another exciting edition of Hymns Unlimited.

It’ll be an amazing time of expressing the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living through Hymns.

This year’s edition has James Varrick Armaah, Abigail Nkansah Mensah on the bill with Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh as Special Guest.

The event is also a means to support the saving hearts foundation to cater for more heart related cases in Ghana.

It is happening on 28th March, 2021 and the time is from 5pm to 7pm. It’ll be live on Praise TV, Sunny TV and also on the social media handles of Nii Okai.