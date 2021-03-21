Harmonious Chorale to host virtual concert to celebrate 75th birthday of Rev. Joyce Aryee

Multiple award winning Harmonious Chorale prepares to dedicate a virtual event to celebrate the life, contribution and impact of Rev. Joyce Aryee who has driven Choral music with passion and verve.

The group which was started in 2005 as a quartet later transformed into a full-fledged choir in October 2007.

Indeed, hardwork and dedication have become the best friends of this group and because of that the choir has graced both local and international stages with their beautiful renditions of various hymns. It currently has twelve (12) albums to its credit.

They therefore find it worthy to honour Rev. Joyce Aryee and her invaluable contributions to the choir over the years. The event is themed Celebrating God’s extravagant love; JRA @ 75. Rev. Joyce Aryee is a former politician and business executive.

She was the first woman in Africa to occupy the position of a Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines from 2001 to 2011. She is the Executive Director of Salt and Light Ministries and the Executive Chairperson of Harmonious Chorale.

The event comes off on 28th March, 2021 live on the YouTube channel of Harmonious Chorale Ghana. The time is 6pm prompt. “It will be a night of music, tributes and arts in her honour as she turns 75 years” said the group in a Facebook post.