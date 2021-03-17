Events

Second line-up of performers announced for 2021 3 Music Awards

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 hours ago
SECOND LINE UP OF PERFORMERS ANNOUNCED FOR 2021 3 MUSIC AWARDS!
SECOND LINE UP OF PERFORMERS ANNOUNCED FOR 2021 3 MUSIC AWARDS! Photo Credit: 3 MUSIC AWARDS!

The build up to the 2021 3 Music Awards is getting intense by the minute as the 2nd line up of performers have been announced!

Mashing up the stages this year would include deliveries from these dope acts: Gyakie, Kweku Flick, Kofi Jamar and Larruso.

Enjoy all these performances an more on the social media handles of 3 Music Awards and across JOY Entertainment platforms.

The 4th annual 3 Music Awards 2021 will be broadcasted on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 8 pm.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Drive-time host at Pluzz FM, Nana Lion anchors 2021 3Music Awards diaries

Drive-time host at Pluzz FM, Nana Lion anchors 3 Music Awards 2021 diaries

2 weeks ago
Sika by Bisa Kdei feat. Gyakie

Video: Sika by Bisa Kdei feat. Gyakie

2 weeks ago
Sika Aba Fie by Kweku Darlington, Yaw Tog & Kweku Flick

Video: Sika Aba Fie by Kweku Darlington, Yaw Tog & Kweku Flick

2 weeks ago
Chein Chein by Fancy Gadam

2021 Week 8: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker