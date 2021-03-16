Events

Let's Worship! Abbeam Danso drags Mr. Drew, Fameye, Krymi, others to church!

His live worship events has featured Kuami Eugene, Wendy Shay, Kidi,, others.

Known for convening secular acts under one roof for his viral Let’s Worship event, Rev. Dr. Abbeam Danso is fired up to thrill patrons once again with his celebrity live worship gatherings.

His live worship events has featured acts such as Kuami Eugene, Wendy Shay, Kidi, among others.

As it is with the man of God, this edition features musicians like Mr. Drew, Fameye, Krymi, Yaw Berk and K.K Fosu. Get ready to be led closer to heaven through worship.

Rev. Dr. Abbeam Danso is also an entrepreneur and philanthropist making life meaningful once again for the hopeless.

He is the founder of Abbeam Institute of Technology and the owner of Abbeam Real Estates.

It comes off on Sunday 28th March, 2021 from 5pm to 8pm at the Abbeam City, Kasoa Obom Road.

