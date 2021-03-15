First line up of performers announced for 2021 3 Music Awards!

Events

The build up to the 2021 3 Music Awards is getting intense by the minute as the first line up of performers have been announced!

Mashing up the stages this year would include deliveries from these dope acts: Medikal, Joey B, Yaw Tog and Criss Waddle.

Enjoy all these performances an more on the social media handles of 3 Music Awards and across JOY Entertainment platforms.

The 4th annual 3Music Awards 2021 will be broadcasted on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 8 pm.

