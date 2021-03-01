Events

Kuami Eugene to own this Saturday with The Rockstar Virtual Concert – An Independence Day Special!

Kuami Eugene to own this Saturday with The Rockstar Virtual Concert – An Indepence Day Special!
Photo Credit: Charterhouse

This Independence Day, anticipate greatness, as Charterhouse in collaboration with Lynx Entertainment present Kuami Eugene untamed, VGMA21 Artiste of The Year, in virtual concert like never before, dubbed THE ROCKSTAR CONCERT.

Weeks into 2021 and the social gathering restrictions are beginning to resurface. Funerals and weddings are back to having limited attendees, large public venues are shutdown, and key events on the entertainment calendar are cancelled.

But INDEPENDENCE is not cancelled, and like they say, the show must go on.

Accessible anywhere in the world via the internet, the concert will showcase the different shades of Kuami Eugene, interlaced with back-to-back hits including ‘Angela’, ‘Walahi’, ‘Wish Me Well’, ‘Obiaato’, ‘Show Body’, ‘Confusion’, ‘Aku Shika’, ‘Turn Up’, ‘Open Gate’ amongst others.  

The experience is set to make your holiday a memorable one, with a viewing experience on your own terms.

Make a date with Kuami Eugene and friends at The Rockstar Concert from the comfort of your homes, on the 6th of March, streaming on www.Charterhouse.Live at 8pm sharp.

