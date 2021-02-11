Hosts for 2021 3Music Awards unveiled! Find out which hostess flanks Jay Foley!

JoyPrime’s “Prime Morning” co-host and presenter of Hitz fm’s Friday edition of Musik Box, Jay Foley and Media General’s Gloria Akpene Acquah aka MzGee, has been named as the hosts of 2021 3Music Awards.

Being one of the finest MC’s and presenters Jay Foley is set to meet patrons at the point of their entertainment needs, drawi g from the wealth of experience he has gathered over decades in showbiz.

Same could be said about the radio and TV personality, MzGee who is fast ascending the status of the queen of the showbiz airwaves as clearly demonstrated with her entertainment show hosting skills on 3FM as well as her interviewing and presenting prowess during the entertainment segment of TV3’s Newday flagship morning show.

Executions will appear on partner TV channels and across digital and social platforms ahead of the nominees announcement scheduled for Friday, February 12 at 8 pm

The 4th annual 3Music Awards 2021 will be broadcasted on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 8 pm.

