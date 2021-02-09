Steaman Heights Ghana National Gospel Music Awards postponed; voting still continues!

Following restrictions placed on public gatherings by the President during his recent address to the nation on measures taken to battle the novel coronavirus, organizers of Steaman Heights Ghana National Gospel Music Awards, have postponed this year’s event.

Due to the rising figures in Covid cases, the awards scheme which was supposed to have been held on 20th February 2021 has been reschuled to a later date.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the scheme, Peter Kwabena Dwobeng Sergio, the voting for the various categories continues. He advised the public to follow all protocols during these trying moments.

Winners in various categories for this year’s awards will be determined by 40% public, Board 40%, and 20% Academy votes.

Organised by Global Expert Recoveries, the Ghana National Gospel Music Awards is supported by Ghanamusic.com, MiPROMO Media, BTM Afrika, eTV Ghana, Ghana Weekend TV, Steaman Group, the Multimedia Group, Rockson Ransford Hospital, MUSIGA, Jonab J. services, UGN, Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards and Gospel Bloggers Association.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!